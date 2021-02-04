Man wanted in sexual assault of woman inside her West Hollywood home

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities are seeking public help to find a man who sexually assaulted a woman in her West Hollywood home.

The crime occurred on Jan. 21 in the 8400 block of Fountain Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

According to the department, the man entered the 28-year old woman's home through her patio sliding door.

"The suspect grabbed the victim by the neck and shoulders and forced her onto the living room couch,'' a sheriff's department statement said. "The suspect undressed the victim and sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to fight the suspect off by striking him, resulting in the victim breaking free.''

The man fled on a black "crossover/hybrid type bike'' with medium-sized tires, the department reported.

The suspect was described as white or Hispanic, in his early 30s, 5-feet-7 inches to 5-feet-11 inches tall, with short black hair and brown eyes. He may have had a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau tipline at 877-710-5273, or send an email to specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
