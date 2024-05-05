Man who attacked Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl suing venue, security company

The lawsuit claims the venue's security guards and members of the comedian's entourage beat Lee "ruthlessly."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl, is suing the venue and the security team it hired.

The lawsuit filed on Friday claims the venue's security guards and members of Chappelle's entourage beat Lee "ruthlessly" when he rushed the stage at the "Netflix is a Joke" festival on May 3, 2022.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

Lee, a 25-year-old who identifies as bisexual, "became upset by the discriminatory nature" of Chappelle's jokes that night and "rushed the stage in protest as the show ended," the lawsuit read.

Chappelle has faced criticism in the past for his jokes relating to the LGBTQ+ community. The lawsuit claims that instead of intervening to protect Lee, security officers "allowed" members of Chappelle's entourage to beat him.

"These individuals spat on Lee and dislocated his arm intentionally," the lawsuit claims.

Lee was sentenced to jail time for the attack and was later conditionally released in March to Lake Hughes Recovery Center in Gorman, California.

The attack was caught on video, which shows Lee rushing the stage as Chappelle performed and tackling him before security swooped in, rushed him to the side of the stage and subdued him.

The suspect who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl had a knife shaped like a gun when he was arrested, police sources tell ABC News.

Chappelle wasn't injured in the incident and Lee's attorneys have previously cited homelessness and mental illness.