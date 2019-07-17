Man in Westlake District fired at by police after allegedly charging at officers with machete

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man armed with a machete in the Westlake District was fired at by police after he allegedly charged at the officers Tuesday evening, Los Angeles police said.Police responded to a call of a man with a machete and encountered the man near Temple Street and Commonwealth Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m.During the encounter, officers were charged at by the suspect, police said.Police fired their weapons, but the man took off running toward a local convenience store.Officers used "less-than-lethal tools" to take him into custody.The man was taken to a local hospital.His condition was not immediately known.