WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man armed with a machete in the Westlake District was fired at by police after he allegedly charged at the officers Tuesday evening, Los Angeles police said.
Police responded to a call of a man with a machete and encountered the man near Temple Street and Commonwealth Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m.
During the encounter, officers were charged at by the suspect, police said.
Police fired their weapons, but the man took off running toward a local convenience store.
Officers used "less-than-lethal tools" to take him into custody.
The man was taken to a local hospital.
His condition was not immediately known.
Man in Westlake District fired at by police after allegedly charging at officers with machete
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News