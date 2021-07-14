Man detained with weapons in truck at downtown LA federal building

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man who was trying to enter a downtown federal building has been detained after a cache of weapons was found inside his vehicle, officials say.

The weapons were found inside a truck that was stopped at a parking lot of the Roybal Federal Building on Temple Street in downtown Los Angeles.

The man inside the truck, who was stopped at the entrance as weapons were spotted inside the vehicle, has been detained.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this story as information becomes available.
