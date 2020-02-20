'The Mandalorian' season 2: Release date, plot, cast and other things we know about new season

'The Mandalorian' season 2 release date, schedule
We don't know an exact date for the second season's premiere, but Disney CEO Bob Iger told the company's investors in early February that season two will drop in October 2020.
During the first season of "Mandalorian," new episodes generally premiered on a weekly basis each Friday, so it's safe to assume Disney will likely stick with that scheduling (which it has also used for other original series) for season two.
Thanks to an Instagram post from series creator Jon Favreau, we learned just hours into the first season's run that the wheels were already turning for season two. On Nov. 13, 2019, the day after Disney+ launched in the United States and the series premiered, Favreau posted a photo of the Mandalorian's helmet taken on the set of the second season.
"Mandalorian" season two cast, plot, production
We know next to nothing about storyline and casting decisions that have been made for the second season. Based on the season one finale, it looks like a pretty safe bet that Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, the series' namesake character, as he works to return the Child -- affectionally known to fans as Baby Yoda -- to wherever it is that he actually came from.
Speaking of the Child, season two will be your first chance to watch "Mandalorian" with your favorite Child/Baby Yoda merchandise at your side. There was no Baby Yoda merch available when season one dropped, and only a few limited pieces of swag were available by the time the first season concluded. By the time season two drops, Disney and its partners will have released tons of Baby Yoda apparel, accessories, toys and other merchandise. Click here for a preview of the "Mandalorian" merchandise that's coming.
Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito and Omid Abtahi all appeared alongside Pascal in season one, but it's unclear who exactly will be returning for season two. The first season also included cameos from the likes of Amy Sedaris, Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally.
Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019
We also don't know anything about the plot of season two, though we do have a likely hint from Favreau. When he announced that season two would drop in autumn 2020, a Gamorrean action figure accompanied his social media posts, providing a likely hint at the direction of the new season's plot.
We do know broadly from the series' announcement that its events are set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.
"Mandalorian" season 3?
To be clear, "Mandalorian" has only been renewed for season two -- but Iger has hinted that there could be even more in the works.
He told investors on a February 2020 call when asked about short-term plans for the Star Wars universe: "The priority in the next few years is television, with 'The Mandalorian' season two coming in October and then more coming from 'The Mandalorian' thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series."
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.