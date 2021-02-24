be localish los angeles

Keep an eye out, there's a Mandalorian skating the streets of Los Angeles

BURBANK, Calif. -- When the pandemic first started, Tim Brehmer needed a hobby to keep him entertained while quarantining at home. Inspired by the Star Wars franchise, he made his own Stormtrooper outfit and took it to the streets to greet people.

"And then I saw the show, The Mandalorian, and I was like, that's the one that's gonna make people laugh the most," Brehmer said.

It takes Brehmer about 10 minutes to transform into his Mandalorian alter-ego, Mando the Manchild. The armor is custom cut and made out of cosplay foam to mimic Beskar steel.

"The reactions are just priceless," Brehmer said of the people who see him riding 30 miles per hour through traffic on his skateboard.

One young boy was lucky enough to catch the Mandalorian riding past his outdoor birthday party just in time for Mando to light the candles on the boys cake with his built-in flamethrower.

Brehmer's goal is to make people happy. He said, "No matter what you do, the sun is gonna rise and the sun is gonna set. You might as well enjoy the stuff in between because life's too short."

Social Media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
TikTok
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanklos angelescaliforniakabcentertainmentstar warscommunityfeel goodlocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Boba and coffee shop opens during pandemic and thrives despite challenges
Here's how you can help the Complex theater in Hollywood
New drive-in lets you enjoy first run feature movies from the safety of your car
From skater to chef, new passion leads to popular taqueria
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News