New mesh mat to be placed at Manhattan Beach, providing better access to those with mobility challenges

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A mat made of nylon mesh will be unrolled next week at Manhattan Beach to help provide better access to the water.

The semi-permanent mat, which will be installed Wednesday, will extend 60 feet from the concrete "Pathway to the Sea'' walkway at 42nd Street to allow beachgoers the opportunity to "get even closer to the water without touching the sand,'' according to the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors.

"Our beaches belong to everyone, and we are working to make them accessible to everyone -- including people with mobility challenges,'' Supervisor Janice Hahn said.

"The Mobi-Mat we are installing at Manhattan Beach is designed to make it easier for people with wheelchairs or parents with strollers to get across the sand and enjoy the beach.''

The mat, which will be the first installed this year, will end near the edge of the water in a T'' shape. Another semi-permanent mat is installed seasonally at Zuma Beach in Malibu.

