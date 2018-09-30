Manhattan Beach police employee who was killed in Las Vegas remembered for bright smile

EMBED </>More Videos

Rachel Parker, a records technician in the Manhattan Beach Police Department was among the 58 people killed in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

By
LAS VEGAS (KABC) --
Manhattan Beach Police Chief Derrick Abell can remember the first phone call he received in the hours after the Las Vegas massacre on Oct. 1, 2017.

He was told there was a mass shooting - and four members of his department were there.

"You try to maintain your professionalism as much as you can but this one hit home," Abell said.

Rachel Parker, a records technician who often worked the department's front desk, was among the 58 people killed.

Abell was involved in her hiring at the department 10 years earlier.

Still today, he says, he can recall her bright smile and bubbly personality.

As we reach the one-year anniversary, Rachel Parker is being remembered in Las Vegas by a girl she never met.

Six-year old Teresa Ann Babcock participated in the Vegas Strong memorial run Sunday morning. She ran through the finish line carrying a flag in honor of Parker and the Manhattan Beach police department.

Back home, Abell says the past year hasn't been easy for the three other employees who were at the concert with Rachel - including two who were by her side all the way to the hospital.

The events of that day are still raw in their minds, he says. There is some solace is seeing how much support the department has received from the community.

"All of the people that are associated with this, the thousands of people that were connected to the victims out there, I can imagine how they feel, because we feel the same way."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingmemorialpolice officer killedLas VegasManhattan Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured in La Verne small-plane crash
Riverside street takeover ends with multiple cars crashing
Brown vetoes bill on abortion drugs at UC, CSU
Firefighters knock down oil well fire in Santa Paula
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
Gov. Brown signs tough net neutrality law
Chargers beat 49ers 29-27, move to 2-2 for the season
LA Dodgers beat Giants 15-0 to set up winner-take-all
Show More
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
After 19 years, Mike Scioscia stepping down as Angels manager
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Camarillo mother remembers son killed in Las Vegas shooting
1 dead in wrong-way crash on 14 Freeway in Acton
More News