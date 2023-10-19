Service honors Manhattan Beach officer killed in 405 Freeway crash

Funeral services for motorcycle officer Chad Swanson, who died in a freeway crash, were held at SeaCoast Grace Church.

CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a very somber day as hundreds came together to mourn the death of a Manhattan Beach police officer, but more importantly to celebrate his life.

Funeral services for motorcycle officer Chad Swanson were held at SeaCoast Grace Church.

Manhattan Beach Police Chief Rachel Johnson said, "He was an everyday hero of extraordinary courage."

The 13-year veteran of the department was killed in a crash on the 405 Freeway on his way to work on Oct. 4.

"In our business, law enforcement, we always talk about how we hire the best of the best," Chief Johnson said. "How only 1% of those that apply get hired as police officers. Chad was the best of the best. We got it right."

Officer Swanson was remembered as a devoted husband and father to three young boys.

His best friend, Scott Johnson said, "I will do my best to honor your name and make sure your boys never forget you and know how badass their father was. Miss you and love you forever brother."

Swanson was a country music lover who survived the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music festival shooting in Las Vegas.

Johnson said it proved Swanson was a hero in and out of the police uniform.

"He applied tourniquets and first aid to victims despite being wounded himself and he continued to run toward the danger and help others," Johnson said.

Swanson's wife Hailey called her husband a protector who will never be forgotten.

"Chad, I always knew you weren't mine to keep and the things that I loved most about you are the reasons that you're not here with me right now," Hailey said. "I hate that you had to die but I'm so grateful that you lived."

If you would like to support Swanson's family the Manhattan Beach Police Department encourages the community to donate to Fund A Hero.