Video shows moment Manhattan Beach jewelry store employee shoots at smash-and-grab robbers

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- New video shows the moment a Manhattan Beach jewelry store employee took out a gun and shot at five suspects during a tense smash-and-grab robbery.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Prestige Jewelers on N Sepulveda Boulevard.

The video shows several employees helping a couple when five suspects suddenly bum-rush the store. In another view, a surveillance camera captured what appears to be a sixth person - a man - holding the door open for the group.

The robbers immediately start smashing glass cases with hammers, snatching merchandise and placing them in black plastic bins.

Within seconds, the employee fires at least one round toward the suspects, who immediately run out of the store when they heard gunshots. The suspects took off in several cars waiting outside, police say.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available, but video showed most of them were wearing hoodies, gloves and masks. It's unclear if any of them were struck by the gunfire.

No other injures involving workers were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Hartnell at 310-802-5127 or the Manhattan Beach Police Department Tip Line at 310-802-5171.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or www.lacrimestoppers.org.