Manhunt on for sniper who shot sheriff's deputy in shoulder at Lancaster station

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was wounded in the shoulder Wednesday after a sniper opened fire on the agency's Lancaster station, authorities said.The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. at the station at 501 West Lancaster Boulevard, a sheriff's spokesperson said. Authorities immediately set up a perimeter in the area and launched a massive search.The injured deputy was conscious and breathing after being transported to a hospital by ambulance, officials said.Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said he visited the deputy in the hospital and described him as a young trainee who had recently arrived at the station. He was wearing a ballistic vest which may have deflected the bullet from his chest into his shoulder."He's in a lot of pain but he's going to be OK," Parris said. "He took a bullet here but he had his vest on, so it deflected up and hit his shoulder."Parris said it appears the shooting was a random act and not one directed at that specific deputy."It was not targeted on this specific deputy. It was any deputy would do."Initial reports indicate two shots were fired from Mental Health America, a four-story building that provides mental-health services and housing near the sheriff's station.Parris said he remains concerned about the planning that allowed a facility for people with mental health issues to be built in a four-story building overlooking the sheriff's station."Who decided to put a four story building that looks down on a parking lot of that particular type there - it's beyond my comprehension" Parris said.Small teams of heavily armed deputies, some wearing tactical gear, were seen going from vehicle to vehicle in a parking structure near the sheriff's station. The search was being conducted amid 105-degree temperatures in Lancaster.An adjacent apartment complex was also the focus of the manhunt.The public was urged to avoid the area bounded by Lancaster Boulevard, Sierra Highway, West Jackman Street and Beech Avenue.