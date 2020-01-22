Man attacks San Diego news crews questioning him over allegations he committed sex acts in public

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- A business owner attacked San Diego news crews after they turned up to question him over allegations that he committed sex acts in public.

Police were already investigating the man for assault and a lewd act over the weekend, but the situation rapidly escalated when reporters tried talking to him.

Video shows the man wildly punching, kicking and grabbing the news crews.

The man is now also facing battery charges and the threat of lawsuits from the crews he attacked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegosexassaultattacklewdnesslawsuitbattery
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News