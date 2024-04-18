Man's body washes ashore on Ventura County beach; investigation underway

The deceased individual was not immediately identified.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man's body washed ashore on a Ventura County beach Wednesday, the sheriff's department said.

Around 4:20 p.m., firefighter-paramedics responded to Sandy Dune Beach near Pacific Coast Highway after receiving a call about a body in the water. The body was recovered shortly after.

"When firefighters arrived, they medically evaluated the male subject and pronounced him deceased at the scene," said the sheriff's department in a statement.

The deceased individual was not immediately identified. Whether the death was suspicious is unknown. An investigation is now underway, which is being led by the sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Sheriff's Major Crimes Sergeant Craig Hennes at 805-384-4744. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).