Manta Ray UUV prototype completes testing off Point Mugu in Ventura County

A futuristic uncrewed underwater vehicle, or UUV, has completed full-scale testing in the waters off Point Mugu in Ventura County.

The prototype, known as Manta Ray, was built by Northrop Grumman.

It was shipped to California in sections, demonstrating its easy assembly and rapid deployment around the world.

The craft uses buoyancy-driven gliding to move through the water "without need for on-site human logistics," according to the company. It also has several different-sized payload bays that are useful for a variety of Navy missions.