Couple and their pet cat found dead after Mar Vista house fire

MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and woman were found dead Wednesday after an early morning fire in a home in Mar Visa, authorities said. The couple's pet cat also died.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home on May Street after a 911 call at 2:22 a.m. that disconnected before the caller's need could be determined, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement.

The caller identification feature of the landline provided the address and a callback number that dispatchers unsuccessfully used to try to reconnect, Humphrey said.

When crews arrived and found the one-story home on fire, additional resources were immediately called for, Humphrey said.

The blaze mostly involved the kitchen and living room. It was extinguished at around 2:50 a.m.

When firefighters began searching the home, a man, woman and pet cat were found dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

LAFD added that there was no immediate evidence that the 1,096 square-foot home was equipped with functional smoke alarms.

"The 73 year-old building did not feature optional residential fire sprinklers," LAFD also said.

Foul play is not suspected and the identities of the victims and their manner of death will be determined by the county coroner's office, Humphrey said.

Neighbors say the couple were in their 70s. They say the couple kept mostly to themselves, but were occasionally seen walking around the neighborhood.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. LAFD Capt. Cody Weireter said investigators will talk to any witnesses and review surveillance video available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.