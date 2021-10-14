Santa Ana high school mariachi group gifted new outfits from Helpful Honda

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Helpful Honda team recently made a stop in Garden Grove to bring a special surprise to the mariachi band from Godinez Fundamental High School in Santa Ana.The students, playing under the name Mariachi de Oro, have been performing without matching outfits. Group member Kenny Alvarez explained the school has never had mariachi uniforms."We try to ask them to wear black because the colors of the school are gold and black. Some of the kids couldn't afford a black button-up shirt," said Maggie Argueta, the treasurer of the band booster program.While Mariachi de Oro was preparing to play in Garden Grove, Zuly Tellez with Helpful Honda, paid the band an unexpected visit."When we heard that you guys were going to have a performance today, we wanted to come here to help you guys. We got you all brand new mariachi outfits!" Tellez said to the students, who were joyous to get the surprise."They look nice!" one student said as they each received their own black and gold outfit from the Helpful Honda team.The mariachi outfits traveled all the way from Mexico."I couldn't be more emotional to see their reaction. I mean it's priceless," Argueta said. "Thank you so much for making this dream real."