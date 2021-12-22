Family members, friends honor LA County probation officer killed in suspected street racing crash

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Family, friends and co-workers honored a beloved L.A. County deputy probation officer who was tragically killed in a suspected street racing crash.

They gathered in Fontana Monday for a candlelight vigil for Mariesha Collins. Police say a driver ran a red light and plowed into her car earlier this month.

Collins had just purchased gifts for a church charity event she organized to provide presents for children whose parents are in prison.

"This many people coming out just shows to me the kind of person my mom was when she was here with us. She helped so many people on so many different levels," said Marlon Collins, her son.

"She always made sure that she did everything that she could within the scope of her field, but also just in her life to make sure that she helped whoever (needed it), because she always told herself it could be her on the other side of that door."

A 20-year-old driver has been arrested in the crash.

