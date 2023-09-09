Demolition permit on Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home put on hold for now

Marilyn Monroe's home in Brentwood has at least temporarily been given a hold on demolition. Councilwoman Traci Park made a motion to give the property historic cultural monument status. The vote was 14 to zero in favor,

BRENTWOOD (KABC) -- The fate of the Brentwood home where Marilyn Monroe last lived before her death in 1962 has been in jeopardy. Word got out this week that the new owners of the property were issued a demolition permit. Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the district, immediately went to work, and introduced a motion in City Council to protect the home from being torn down.

"This will be the first step in insuring that we can protect this home against demolition," said Park.

At Friday's L.A. City Council meeting, Councilwoman Park introduced a motion to initiate consideration that Marilyn Monroe's old home in Brentwood be given historic cultural monument status.

The vote was 14 to zero in favor. That means Park's motion at least temporarily stops demolition. The Cultural Heritage Commission now has 75 days to approve the historic status.

The property was purchased by an LLC in July for $7.25 million. The individual owners, and what they plan to do with the property, remain a mystery. Park says hundreds of people from around the world have contacted her office over the past two days asking her to step in.

"The overwhelming sentiment here is clear. This home must be preserved as a crucial piece of Hollywood's and the city of Los Angeles' history, culture and legacy," said Park.

Donelle Dadigan, who owns the Hollywood Museum, also spent years working in real estate.

"Marilyn's property has tremendous cultural historic significance," said Dadigan.

Dadigan says the half-acre property could make the new owners millions of dollars if they get their way... but believes it would be sad to see a wrecking ball take down Marilyn's old home.

"There are so many other properties in the neighborhood that don't have this cultural, historic significance attachment to it that could be available for major re-model or teardown," said Dadigan.

Monroe remains one of Hollywood's most famous faces...despite the fact she's now been gone 61 years.