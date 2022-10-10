18-year-old Marine recruit dies after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton

An 18-year-old Marine recruit died last month after collapsing during training at Southern California's Camp Pendleton.

Pfc. Javier Pong "became unconscious and unresponsive" while engaged in scheduled training on Sept. 27 at the naval base near San Diego, military officials said in a statement. He died at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton.

Pong was born in New Mexico, and is survived by his father, mother, brother and stepsister.

"We are greatly saddened by the untimely passing of Pfc. Javier Pong as he pursued his journey to become a United States Marine," Brig. Gen. Jason Morris, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, said in a statement. "We are committed to honoring his memory, supporting those with whom he served, and investigating the cause of his death to ensure we can safely transform civilians into Marines and retain the trust of the American people."

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding Pong's death, which remains under investigation, were not released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.