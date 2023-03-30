Suspended LA Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas convicted of bribery, conspiracy in corruption trial

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was convicted Thursday of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, along with mail and wire fraud, stemming from a bribery scheme in which he was accused of promising to steer millions of dollars in contracts to USC if his son got a scholarship and a teaching job.

Ridley-Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14.

The conclusion of jury deliberations came one day after the panel ended a long day of talks by submitting an 11th question for the judge to answer.

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the panel sent a note to the judge asking for more information about the components of the honest services fraud charge, of which Ridley-Thomas is facing more than a dozen counts. The judge asked attorneys on both sides to fashion a response to be discussed and delivered the next day.

Before the crowd of trial-watchers -- consisting mostly of Ridley- Thomas supporters -- entered the courtroom Wednesday afternoon to hear the jury's latest question, the defendant thanked those who have remained at the courthouse throughout the jury's deliberations.

Ridley-Thomas, 68, of South Los Angeles, faced federal counts of conspiracy and bribery, and multiple counts of honest services mail and wire fraud. He did not testify in his own defense.

Although prosecutors alleged that the longtime local politician, while serving as a county supervisor, "put his hand out" and accepted perks from USC to benefit his son, Sebastian, the defense put up an equally strong attack, suggesting to the jury that there was enough reasonable doubt to acquit.

Federal prosecutors based their case on a long string of emails and letters to bolster allegations that then-County Supervisor Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of the USC School of Social Work, Marilyn Flynn, had a quid pro quo arrangement during 2017 and 2018 in which the then-dean arranged for Sebastian's admission to USC, a full-tuition scholarship and a paid professorship in exchange for his father's support for county proposals that would ostensibly shore up the school's shoddy financial picture and save Flynn's job.

However, defense attorney Daralyn Durie countered that nothing Ridley- Thomas did was illegal, and a series of defense witnesses contended that the "paper trail" was not what it seemed.

City News Service contributed to this report.