Mark Russell, political comedian who composed satirical songs in PBS specials, dies at 90

Comedian Mark Russell, the satirist who composed songs lampooning political figures in a series of specials on PBS, has died at age 90.

For more than 50 years, Russell used his piano and his wit for political humor. He was an institution in Washington D.C.

Russell died of prostate cancer at his home in Washington.

Russell's career as a standup comic and political satirist dated back to the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

He spoofed and teased the world of politics, celebrity and popular culture with one-liners and short songs from his piano.

During his career, he worked on public television, took his show on the road and wrote syndicated op-ed articles for newspapers.

"The Washington Post" wrote that Russell was often asked if he had a team of writers.

"Oh yes," he replied. "I have 535 writers. One-hundred in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives."

Russell's specials aired on PBS from 1975 to 2004. He continued to write and perform well into his 80s.