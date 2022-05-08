Marriott International

Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals

The hotel chain said it created its homes and villas offering to meet the growing demand for short-term rentals.
EMBED <>More Videos

Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals

The world's largest hotel company is trying to take on Airbnb directly by offering private homes for rental.

Marriott International has signed for 60,000 properties to add to its 1.5 million hotel rooms.

The hotel chain said it created its homes and villas offering to meet the growing demand for short-term rentals.

By comparison, Marriott's initial offering is considerably smaller than Airbnb's six million listings, but the company said all of its properties come with Marriott guarantees along with its loyalty rewards program.

In many cases, travelers can also receive hotel benefits, such as access to resort amenities, without having to go inside a lobby.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessairbnbrental propertyhoteltravelbusinessmarriott internationalhomeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
TOP STORIES
$19,000 worth of watches stolen during WeHo robbery, LASD says
Man on horse in critical condition after driver hits animal: Police
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Several LAPD bodycams capture fatal police shooting in Panorama City
LAUSD to provide free internet to some students
New push to stop street takeovers emerges after police shut down 7
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
Show More
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Dr. Dre helps break ground on new Compton High performing arts center
Driver rescued after BMW left crushed under big rig in South LA crash
SoCal man accused of harassing street vendor arrested during protest
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
More TOP STORIES News