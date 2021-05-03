marvel

'See you at the movies:' Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video

By Brock Koller
Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video

PHILADELPHIA -- Marvel Studios is celebrating the movies that make up its cinematic universe - those from the past and those yet to be released - as fans make their way back to theaters.

In a three-minute video released Monday that surely set off the spider-senses of superhero supporters from Asgard to Wakanda, Marvel reflected on the films of the past as it set the stage for its next phase.

The "Marvel Celebrates the Movies" video begins with a narration from the late Stan Lee as scenes from past MCU films are shown.

Lee says:

"I love being with people. It's the most incredible thing in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change, we're all part of one big family. That man next to you, he's your brother. That woman over there, she's your sister. We're all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory."


The video then takes us to April 26, 2019 - opening night of "Avengers: Endgame" where the audience reacts together in a theater, something many have not been able to do for over a year.

The Marvel Studios opening sequence then breaks in to take us to the future.

Scenes from the following films are shown along with their release date:

Black Widow
July 9, 2021


Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
September 3, 2021


Eternals
November 5, 2021


Then Marvel unleashes an explosion of titles for future releases:

Spider-Man: No Way Home
December 7, 2021


Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
March 25, 2022


Thor: Love and Thunder
May 6, 2022


Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
July 8, 2022


The Marvels
November 11, 2022


Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania
February 17, 2023


Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
May 5, 2023


And a final teaser - a logo that Marvel fans would say is, well, "fantastic!"

The video ends with Marvel telling its fans - "See you at the movies."
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
