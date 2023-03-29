Maserati Grecale arrives in an automotive sweet spot: premium compact SUVs

Maserati is better known for exotic sports cars but the Italian brand is increasingly targeting the SUV market. Its new Grecale starts in the mid-$60,000 range.

The name Maserati will make most people think of something Italian, and probably pretty exotic.

The brand's current superstar is the MC20 two-seater. Ready for the road or the track, it not only has a lofty sticker price well into the $200,000 range, but a long waiting list to get one.

There are more mainstream Maseratis, of course. Two sedans, and a mid-size SUV called the Levante.

But now, the company is entering one of the sweet spots of the car market, with a premium compact crossover SUV.

The new Maserati Grecale has distinctive looks, but also the practicality that makes this segment so popular these days.

And a starting price in the mid-$60,000 range. It's in that size that's quite in demand right now, with decent interior space, and lots of room for cargo.

And yes, you can spend more for more power, as is the case with many premium crossovers. The top of the line is the Trofeo model, with a V6 engine making 523 horsepower. It has upgraded chassis and brakes, and a price tag that blows right past the six-figure mark.

The Grecale Trofeo I tested had a bottom-line MSRP of over $116,000. But if you like to brag about a car's pedigree, the turbocharged "Netuno" powerplant is closely related to the engine in the exotic MC20.

The driving experience isn't quite that of an exotic sports car, but it is entertaining when you find the right road. And of course, Italians know how to make a car sound great. The Grecale Trofeo sounds very much like an exotic car.

There is variety available under the hood. Of course the Trofeo has the top-dog V6, but there are also two turbocharged four-cylinder engines with mild-hybrid assist, making 296 to 325 horsepower depending on trim level.

And in about a year, you'll be able to get a Grecale that's fully electric.

It'll look very similar to the regular one, but the upcoming Folgore - the word means "lightning" in Italian - is part of Maserati's plan to go all-electric by 2030. Not many details yet, like price and battery range. But just as the Grecale has landed in a popular segment, the Folgore version will join a host of other electric SUVs already out there.

In the meantime, if you're still a driver who gets a thrill out of something that makes great sounds via gasoline, the new Trofeo is an exotic Italian, disguised as a crossover utility that works well as day-to-day transportation.