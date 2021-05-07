Beverly Hills PD arrests suspect in string of masked burglaries

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a suspect who may be linked to more than 30 masked burglaries across the region.

Police had been looking for a burglar seen in surveillance video wearing a realistic rubber or latex mask around his head, with a curly wig and glasses, who was suspected in a string of burglaries across the Los Angeles area dating back at least a year.

"It was odd this burglar's mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance," the LAPD tweeted.



Beverly Hills police say on May 2 they conducted a traffic stop and found items that linked the driver to previous burglaries, including a face mask. The vehicle's license plates were also determined to be stolen.

Beverly Hills police say the suspect, identified as Rockim Prowell, 30, of Inglewood, was linked to burglaries in their city on April 20, 2021 and July 20, 2020. In both cases, flat-screen televisions were stolen from homes.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Prowell with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and one count of vandalism.

Police say a search of Prowell's Inglewood home produced items linking him to other burglaries.

