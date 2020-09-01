75,000 face masks en route to farm workers after donation at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Seventy-five thousand face masks are on the way to farm workers after a major donation at the Port of Los Angeles.The European version of the n-95 masks were given to the United Farm Workers of America on Monday.They were donated by a French shipping line, which coordinated with the port and Logistics Victory Los Angeles, whose website describes it as "a resource linking frontline medical workers in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with suppliers of PPE to help fight COVID-19."Farm workers, who are keeping the food supply chain going during the pandemic, have been faced with not only with the threat of the coronavirus but also wildfire smoke and extreme heat.