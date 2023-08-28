Cooks Corner GM speaks out, offering condolences for shooting victims, thanking first responders

We're learning more about the victims of the mass shooting at Cook's Corner

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- The general manager of Cook's Corner, the Trabuco Canyon bar that was the scene of last week's deadly mass shooting, spoke out for the first time on Sunday, expressing condolences for the victims and thanking first responders.

Rhonda Palmeri, general manager of the bar, posted a short, emotional live video on Facebook.

"On behalf of Cook's Corner, myself and the staff, I would like to send my most sincere condolences to the families of Tonya, Glen and John and all the injured and those fighting for their lives," Palmeri said. "And (to) the friends and families of Cook's Corner who were here Wednesday, Aug. 23, for the most horrific act by one man who has changed the lives of so many."

Retired police sergeant John Snowling shot nine people at the bar that night, killing three and wounding six. The first person shot was his estranged wife, Marie, who was wounded in the jaw but survived.

The three deceased victims were identified as Tonya Clark, 49, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton, and John Leehey, 67, of Irvine. Clark was a friend of Marie Snowling who was dining with her that night.

Among the wounded were two members of the band M Street who were performing on stage that night, and a cook at the restaurant who was shot in the arm.

Palmeri thanked the public for their outpouring of love and support, and first responders for their quick actions that day when gunfire broke out.

The bar has not reopened since the shooting and it's not clear when that might happen. She said Cook's Corner plans to host a private, intimate gathering for people who were there at the bar the night of the shooting.

"Thank you again on behalf of all of us here at Cook's Corner. We really truly love you and all of our community and friends and family."

