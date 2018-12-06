A mass shooting threat was written inside a bathroom at Cal State Northridge, prompting the university to investigate on Wednesday.A student discovered the graffiti at Sierra Hall that read, "Mass shooting in Sierra Hall 12/12/18."A swastika was scrawled under the message.Images of the graffiti circulated on social media and police were seen at the campus late at night."CSUN is aware of the hateful and offensive graffiti in Sierra Hall," the university said in a statement to Eyewitness News. "CSUN Police are investigating this use of hateful language and symbols and threat against our community. We are working to remove this offensive graffiti immediately. CSUN condemns this graffiti in the strongest possible terms."