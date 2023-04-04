5-year-old Massachusetts girl spends over $3,000 on Amazon while using her mom's phone

She reportedly ordered five pink motorcycles, five blue motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots, and a kid-sized Jeep.

WESTPORT, Mass. (KABC) -- Online shopping can be extremely convenient, but it can also be a little dangerous, especially when a 5-year-old gets a hold of her mom's phone.

Well, a little girl in Massachusetts did just that.

Lila Varisco was playing on her mom's phone during a car ride and spent more than $3,000 on her mom's Amazon account. She ordered five pink motorcycles, five blue motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots, and a kid-sized Jeep.

When asked why she wanted to buy 10 motorcycles, Lila simply said, "Because I wanted one."

Instead of a punishment, Lila's mom said she's using this as a teachable moment for her daughter.

"I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, she behaves and she does some chores around the house that we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range. A little slower, maybe," said Jessica Nunes.