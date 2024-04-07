Massive fire erupts at vacant commercial building in Glendora, roof collapses

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire erupted Saturday night at a vacant commercial building in Glendora, prompting a response from at least 75 firefighters.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 p.m. at a sprawling structure in the 1300 block of South Lone Hill Avenue, just west of the 57 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At 9:05 p.m., the roof collapsed but all fire personnel were accounted for, said Firefighter Specialist Craig Little, a spokesman for the department.

A second alarm was called at 9:20 p.m. and additional equipment was summoned after that, Little said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.