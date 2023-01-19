WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mater Dei High School completes investigation into its athletic culture, does not release details

KABC logo
Thursday, January 19, 2023 6:27PM
Mater Dei completes investigation into high school's athletic culture
EMBED <>More Videos

A law firm hired by Santa Ana's Mater Dei High School has completed its investigation into the school's athletic culture, the school said.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A law firm hired by Santa Ana's Mater Dei High School has completed its investigation into the school's athletic culture, the school announced.

There was no indication that details of the results will be shared publicly.

"The climate assessment has been completed, and we have provided an overview of the report to the Mater Dei High School community," the school said in a statement. "We will use the climate assessment, along with our WCEA/WASC accreditation report and other school wide strategic plans, to strengthen the Mater Dei experience for all affiliated with the school."

Mater Dei's former president ordered the investigation in 2021 following allegations of hazing, assaults and sexual harassment by the school's athletes.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW