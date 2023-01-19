Mater Dei High School completes investigation into its athletic culture, does not release details

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A law firm hired by Santa Ana's Mater Dei High School has completed its investigation into the school's athletic culture, the school announced.

There was no indication that details of the results will be shared publicly.

"The climate assessment has been completed, and we have provided an overview of the report to the Mater Dei High School community," the school said in a statement. "We will use the climate assessment, along with our WCEA/WASC accreditation report and other school wide strategic plans, to strengthen the Mater Dei experience for all affiliated with the school."

Mater Dei's former president ordered the investigation in 2021 following allegations of hazing, assaults and sexual harassment by the school's athletes.