Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Reunite for Medieval drama 'The Last Duel'

HOLLYWOOD -- Matt Damon and Ben Affleck joined forces with another screenwriter to turn a 14th century story out of France into a new movie. It's based on the book, "The Last Duel." Adam Driver and Jodie Comer join them in the film from the director who once brought us "Gladiator," Ridley Scott. And that was the main draw for Comer."My gut was, like, 'You have to do this. You have to work with Ridley Scott," said Comer."The Last Duel" is based on a true story about a noblewoman in 1386 who claims she was raped by a squire played by Driver. Her husband, played by Damon, demands a duel to the death with the accused. But if he loses, it will also cost his wife *her* life! The film is played out showing three different perspectives of what happened."In my perspective, I'm playing the character the way I see myself," said Damon. "And in Adam's perspective, I'm playing it the way his character sees mine. And then in Jodie's, I'm playing the man who we think he actually was.""This idea of there being three perspectives but ultimately only one truth at the end of the day, I was really fascinated by," said Comer.Damon and Affleck asked Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicole Holofcener to work with them."I was incredibly flattered that they asked me to join them. I couldn't believe it. I actually thought it was a joke when I heard what kind of movie they were writing so, I don't know, I think we made a great team," said Holofcener.The film gives its female character a voice... something that didn't happen for women back then."I know it's a, I guess, a fairly well known story still in France because at the time, it was the story of, I don't know what the equivalent would be, the OJ Simpson case of something, a famous person accused of a horrible crime," said Affleck. "And it was very sensational then and so it even lingers to this day in the consciousness in France. But I'm pretty confident that it's a story that is very unfamiliar to audiences here."For Damon, the role was physically grueling...or as he says."It was really fun. It was really physical and, you know, I had to try and keep up with Adam Driver who is a good deal younger than I am and he's very physically fit," said Damon."51 years old, ladies and gentleman!" laughed Affleck."The Last Duel" is rated "R." It's in theatres now.