Former USC great Matt Leinart hosts free football clinic for foster kids in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart hosted a free football clinic for dozens of local kids on Tuesday.

The experience was about much more than learning and playing the sport. It was also an opportunity to heal for the children, who are in foster care or are high-risk.

The clinic at Bellflower High School was hosted by Olive Crest, an organization which provides counseling and other services to foster kids and families.

"It's important to give back to the community and help these kids and maybe create a day full of memories for them," Leinart said. "I think that's what it's all about."

More than 60 kids from little tykes to teenagers engaged in all kinds of drills - running, throwing, agility.

Many of the kids admitted to not knowing Leinart, whose playing days came before most of them were born.

Leinart played quarterback for USC, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the team to the BCS National Championship win in 2005. He was drafted in 2006 and spent seven seasons in the NFL, in Arizona, Houston and Oakland. He currently works as an analyst for Fox Sports.

"Wait, who?" responded one young camp participant when asked if she knew was hosting the event.

Leinart took the lack of recognition in stride.

"Well I'm 40 now so I get that a lot more," he said. "But when I say I played football their first thing is 'Oh what team did you play for?' Which I think is funny."