This DTLA coffee shop will make you feel like you're in a comic book

The black and white themed coffee shop opened in August after being delayed due to the pandemic.
By
DOWNTOWN L.A. (KABC) -- When you step inside Matte Black Coffee in downtown Los Angeles, you'll be transported to the artistic world of Joshua Vides.

"I'm taking everything back to its origin, which is pen and paper," said co-owner and creative director Joshua Vides.

The black and white themed coffee shop opened in August, after being delayed due to the pandemic. They had originally planned to open March of 2020.

"As much as I wanted to open, we had to be safe and cautious," said Vides.

Aside from the shop's aesthetics, what also makes them different is that they specialize in cold brew.

"We don't do espresso, which I know a lot of people come in here always wondering about. But they do try the cold brew and they do fall in love," said co-owner James Malone.

And what makes this cold brew extra special? Well, Malone's wife is the roaster.

"So not only are you getting a really cool experience but it's some of the best coffee you can buy," said Vides.

