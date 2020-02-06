INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Just Keep Livin foundation, created by Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila, is now offered in eight California Title I schools and 32 nationwide.
The idea is to keep teens out of trouble by offering skills that help both brain and body. Each week, they meet a few times after school, where they will perform some sort of exercise, listen to a motivational speaker and participate in a circle of gratitude.
Watch Lori Corbin's Circle of Health report for more.
Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin after-school program helping teens
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News