Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin after-school program helping teens

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Just Keep Livin foundation, created by Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila, is now offered in eight California Title I schools and 32 nationwide.

The idea is to keep teens out of trouble by offering skills that help both brain and body. Each week, they meet a few times after school, where they will perform some sort of exercise, listen to a motivational speaker and participate in a circle of gratitude.

