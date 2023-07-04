WATCH LIVE

Violent crash at Maywood intersection ends with car splitting in half; 1 injured

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 1:15PM
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Maywood that resulted in one of the vehicles involved being split in half.

MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Maywood that resulted in one of the vehicles involved being split in half.

The two-car collision happened just after midnight Tuesday at the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard near the 710 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Video taken at the scene shows one of the vehicles, a white older model Honda, was split in half as a result of the impact.

Only one person was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and is expected to be OK.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Investigators have not determined if speed was a factor.

