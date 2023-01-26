LA County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in residential Maywood neighborhood

MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday morning by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in a residential area of Maywood.

The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The male adult suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased on scene," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "There is no additional information available at this time."

Video from AIR7 HD showed the deceased man's body in front of a home as deputies continued their investigation. He was not immediately identified.

No deputies were injured, the sheriff's department said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.