Man slaps cup of hot coffee from McDonald's manager's hand in meltdown over breakfast order charge

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (KABC) -- A McDonald's manager in Florida suffered several burn injuries after an angry customer slapped a cup of hot coffee from her hand at the drive-thru window.

The incident happened in August at a McDonald's in Miami Springs. Surveillance video captured the moment the customer, who has been identified as 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo, became upset with manager Stephanie Restuccia.

As the employee hands the man a hot coffee, he slaps it away and speeds off. The manager said Ravelo is actually a regular.

"I said, 'Sir, I know you come here every day, but that's not a way to talk to anyone," she recalled. "So next time, you cannot talk to my employees like that."

Another worker said he typically orders a sausage McMuffin with a round egg separately and a coffee. According to a police report, Ravelo became upset over "the amount he was being charged."

"He started like, you know, insulting me, calling me names ... and as soon as I put the coffee out, he just smashed coffee and it went all over me," said Restuccia.

Restuccia reportedly suffered burns on her face and arm.

Miami Springs police said Ravelo turned himself in this week and admitted to investigators that he was not happy with the service.

He's been charged with felony battery and was released on $5,000 bond.

