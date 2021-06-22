McDonald's offers COVID-19 vaccines, free food at select Southern California locations

McDonald's is teaming up with the California Department of Public Health to offer shots at more than 70 of its restaurants across the state, including nearly 50 pop-up clinics in high-traffic, high-visibility areas across Southern California.
RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces 6 vacation packages as new vaccine incentive
"People who receive a vaccine at McDonald's will also get a coupon for one free menu item as a thank you for doing their part," said McDonald's in a web post. "No appointment or health insurance is required and walk-ups are welcome at all locations."
You can find the pop-up clinics at select restaurants in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
McDonald's says some locations will hold one-day clinics while others will offer multiple clinic dates starting the week of June 21.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.