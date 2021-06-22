COVID-19 vaccine

McDonald's offers COVID-19 vaccines, free food at select Southern California locations

By
EMBED <>More Videos

McDonald's offers COVID-19 vaccine, free food at CA pop-up clinics

SAN FRANCISCO -- Starting Monday, you'll be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine and some free food at some Southern California McDonald's locations.

McDonald's is teaming up with the California Department of Public Health to offer shots at more than 70 of its restaurants across the state, including nearly 50 pop-up clinics in high-traffic, high-visibility areas across Southern California.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces 6 vacation packages as new vaccine incentive

"People who receive a vaccine at McDonald's will also get a coupon for one free menu item as a thank you for doing their part," said McDonald's in a web post. "No appointment or health insurance is required and walk-ups are welcome at all locations."

You can find the pop-up clinics at select restaurants in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

McDonald's says some locations will hold one-day clinics while others will offer multiple clinic dates starting the week of June 21.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosanta claravacavillefairfieldsan josevaccinesmcdonald'scoronavirus californiafree foodcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Largest pocket of unvaccinated: Young people, age 18-29
Delta variant a rising concern in LA County
Get the latest COVID-19 vaccine news delivered to your inbox
Vaccination rate for LA first responders significantly below average
TOP STORIES
Driver flees police through San Fernando Valley
Delta variant a rising concern in LA County
7 LA County sheriff's deputies accused of beating man
Appeals court rules in favor of CA assault weapons ban
Newsom says CA will pay off all past-due rent accumulated during pandemic
Body of Canoga Park teen found after apparent drowning at Lake Havasu
Carl Nassib becomes 1st active NFL player to come out as gay
Show More
Waitress attacked after confronting group who didn't pay: Police
Child tax credit: Will you be getting monthly payments?
Crews break ground on long-awaited station connecting LA Metro to LAX
Body found near cliff in San Pedro
Tortillas thrown at team from Latino high school in San Diego County
More TOP STORIES News