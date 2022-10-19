Toys from McDonald's Happy Meal for adults listed on eBay for $300,000

Some of the new toys are McDonald's famous mascots including Grimace, Birdie and Hamburglar.

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Some people are willing to pay big bucks for nostalgia.

Earlier this month, McDonald's customers could order what was called a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, which included a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink.

The food came in a specially designed box that triggered memories of Happy Meals from the old days. Toys included redesigned takes on McDonald's famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new one named Cactus Buddy.

Now, some of those toys are being resold online at inflated prices, but just how much are the figurines going for?

One eBay listing is offering three of the collectible toys - still unwrapped - for $300,000.

The fast food giant's adult Happy Meal sold out quickly after they were made available.

It's unclear if McDonald's will bring back the special Happy Meals, but it does appear there is a demand.

CNN contributed to this report.