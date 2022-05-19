Homeless in Southern California

Homeless man in wheelchair hospitalized after being shot outside McDonald's in South LA

Police say two women drove up to the restaurant, one of whom allegedly got out and shot the man.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Homeless man in wheelchair hospitalized after being shot in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homeless man in a wheelchair was shot and critically wounded outside a McDonald's in South Los Angeles, authorities said, and the shooter remains at large.

It happened late Tuesday night at the McDonald's location near Century Boulevard and Western Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two women drove up to the restaurant, one of whom allegedly got out and shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The two women got away, though their descriptions weren't immediately available.

According to police, most of the crimes committed against those who are homeless are violent.

In fact, crimes against the homeless account for about 3% of the total crime in the city of L.A. However, between 2019 through April 2022, most of those crimes were reportedly even more violent.



Since 2019, violent crime has made up about 31% of all crime citywide. When it comes to crimes involving the homeless, 82% - or 8 out of 10 crimes - are violent.

Richard Padilla, a homeless person living in the streets of South L.A., said every night is scary.

"They're taking stuff from people that are ... they're innocent," he said. "Every day."

Ollie Bradley runs a neighborhood food bank and feeds the homeless in South L.A., and believes more should be done.

He said the homeless tell him they constantly fear for their lives, especially at night.

"They tell me that they're scared," he said. "It's not enough security for them. They need to be secure just like anybody else, they're just outside, not inside."

Police are now searching for the two women involved in Tuesday night's shooting and are urging anyone with information to contact detectives.

"I'm scared of what happens with someone messing with us," said Scott Carter, who is also homeless. "The only way we're safe is to stay together."

Meanwhile, Project Islamic Hope, an L.A.-based group that advocates for civil rights, held a vigil on Wednesday and is calling for swift action.

"The shooting of a homeless and disabled man in a wheelchair is a cowardly and cruel act," said Director Najee Ali. "These individuals are the most vulnerable in our society and should be protected not shot at. It's critical we have the public's help in bringing these individuals to justice."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmenthomeless in southern californiamcdonald'sman injuredlapdhomelessgun violenceshootingman shotinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Shelter named after late 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek opens its doors
New homeless shelter named after late 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek
Settlement: LA to spend up to $3 billion on beds, units for homeless
LA councilman calls for parking ticket relief for homeless
TOP STORIES
LA County likely to move into CDC's 'medium risk' category this week
Heard's sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp
Venice Beach brawl starts after man films multiple women in bikinis
Sylmar Studios breaks ground on 12-stage film production facility
San Gabriel Valley Water supplier now issuing water conservation kits
Riverside police investigating 4th home invasion over the past month
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Show More
Renter scams using Zelle to receive money from victims
Moreno Valley proposes plan to revamp city's mall inside and out
Tujunga doctor accused of issuing fake COVID vaccine cards to patients
Iconic TCL Chinese Theatre celebrates 95th birthday
Home security video shows chilling moments before Houston kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News