As Delta variant spreads among unvaccinated, McDonald's hosts SoCal vaccine clinics

EMBED >More News Videos L.A. County reported 1,113 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Sunday - the third consecutive day that more than 1,000 new cases were reported.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Los Angeles County sees new increases in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, local leaders are offering new incentives for vaccination.McDonald's is partnering with the state to host pop-up vaccine clinics, as well as coupons for free menu items who anyone who gets vaccinated.Additional incentives include $50 cards for Kroger and Albertsons.One recent event targeted residents of southeastern Los Angeles County, where vaccination rates are lower - about 60% - than other parts of the county which has seen about 69% of residents at least receive their first shot. McDonald's is hosting the clinics at 70 locations throughout California, some of them for a single day and others for multiple dates.The program runs throughout July.The efforts are coming as Los Angeles County sees a new growth in cases spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant. This Sunday the county reported 1,113 new cases of COVID-19, the third straight day the figure was over 1,000.