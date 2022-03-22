gas prices

Meals on Wheels volunteers in Riverside County continue deliveries despite high gas prices

By
EMBED <>More Videos

High gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Everyone who drives is feeling the effect of high gas prices, including volunteers for Meals on Wheels. However, they know the value of their work, and more help is needed.

Dozens of volunteers with Riverside Meals on Wheels are loading up their vehicles and hitting the road. They're making meal deliveries and checking in on seniors in their community, many of whom are no longer able to grocery shop or prepare their own food.

"Helping people makes me feel good. There's a lot of people that are in need out there," said Barbara Witt, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

And these volunteers are helping as many people as they physically can - driving a combined 300 miles every single day. They are delivering over 100 meals to seniors in Riverside, Corona, Norco, Eastvale and Jurupa Valley.

But as gas prices set daily records, Riverside Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers who can afford to drive and do this important work.

"This is when we're in the greatest time of need, is when you have situations like this where groceries are less affordable, gas is less affordable, so people are even in greater need now than they were. So we need more people to step up. If you can afford the gas, we need the help," said Witt.

In addition to delivering nutritious meals, volunteers are often the only contact many seniors have on a given day. And even a short visit can boost their spirits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkriversideriverside countymeals on wheelsmeal deliveryfoodgas pricesvolunteerism
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
GAS PRICES
Average LA County gas price spikes 5.9 cents to another record high
Gas prices: California's 'mystery surcharge' explained
Leimert Park electric shuttles give free rides amid high gas prices
People ride on horses in Dallas to avoid high gas prices, video shows
TOP STORIES
LA launches largest children's savings account program in nation
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man body slams suspected Walgreens shoplifter
Water officials warn of mandatory restrictions in SoCal
Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derails in Colton
Judge Jackson confronts senators at historic SCOTUS hearing
Hollywood Boulevard readying for its closeup on Oscar Sunday
Kanye West no longer performing at Grammys
Show More
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Dangerous Tesla stunt caught on video ends in Echo Park crash
Boxing legend Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis-infused edibles
SoCal grocery workers begin balloting in strike-authorization vote
Inside Questlove's discussion with students on 'Summer of Soul'
More TOP STORIES News