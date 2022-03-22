Meals on Wheels volunteers in Riverside County continue deliveries despite high gas prices

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Everyone who drives is feeling the effect of high gas prices, including volunteers for Meals on Wheels. However, they know the value of their work, and more help is needed.Dozens of volunteers with Riverside Meals on Wheels are loading up their vehicles and hitting the road. They're making meal deliveries and checking in on seniors in their community, many of whom are no longer able to grocery shop or prepare their own food."Helping people makes me feel good. There's a lot of people that are in need out there," said Barbara Witt, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.And these volunteers are helping as many people as they physically can - driving a combined 300 miles every single day. They are delivering over 100 meals to seniors in Riverside, Corona, Norco, Eastvale and Jurupa Valley.But as gas prices set daily records, Riverside Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers who can afford to drive and do this important work."This is when we're in the greatest time of need, is when you have situations like this where groceries are less affordable, gas is less affordable, so people are even in greater need now than they were. So we need more people to step up. If you can afford the gas, we need the help," said Witt.In addition to delivering nutritious meals, volunteers are often the only contact many seniors have on a given day. And even a short visit can boost their spirits.