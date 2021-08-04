Mega Millions lottery ticket worth nearly $1.1 million sold at Pacoima market

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4535954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Check your tickets! A Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.1 million was sold in Pacoima.The ticket, which is worth $1,091,799, was sold at the Cortesia Market on Glenoaks Boulevard.It matched 5 of the numbers, but not all 6.The numbers drawn Tuesday were 1, 9, 17, 27, 34 with Mega number 24. The estimated jackpot was $179 million. The drawing was the 16th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.There were no tickets sold with all of the numbers, so Friday's jackpot grows to around $191 million, California Lottery officials said.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.