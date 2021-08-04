Mega Millions lottery ticket worth nearly $1.1 million sold at Pacoima market

The ticket, which is worth $1,091,799, was sold at the Cortesia Market on Glenoaks Boulevard.
It matched 5 of the numbers, but not all 6.
The numbers drawn Tuesday were 1, 9, 17, 27, 34 with Mega number 24. The estimated jackpot was $179 million. The drawing was the 16th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
There were no tickets sold with all of the numbers, so Friday's jackpot grows to around $191 million, California Lottery officials said.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.
The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
City News Service contributed to this report.