Mega Millions ticket worth $365K sold in LA, but jackpot grows to $560M for Friday drawing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, but a ticket sold in Los Angeles still raked in a good chunk of cash for a lucky winner.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 10, 17, 33, 51, 64 and the Mega number was 5. With no tickets matching all those numbers, the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing was pushed to $560 million.

However, a ticket matching five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at One Stop Liquor Wholemart at 5028 S. Normandie Ave. in Los Angeles. According to the California Lottery, that ticket is worth $365,095.

Tickets matching five numbers were also sold in South Dakota and Wisconsin, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The drawing was the 24th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for the multi-state Powerball has grown to an estimated $725 million. The drawing for that is Wednesday.

City News Service contributed to this report.