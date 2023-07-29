Mega Millions ticket worth $1.5 million sold at Ralphs store in Lake Balboa

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Although nobody won Friday's massive Mega Millions jackpot, one ticket sold in the San Fernando Valley was very close to the big prize.

The ticket bought at a Ralphs store on Saticoy Street in Lake Balboa matched five of the numbers, but missed the Mega number.

The 5/5 ticket is worth about $1.5 million, according to the California Lottery.

Having that one extra number would have jumped that payoff to $940 million. With no big winner, the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing has soared to $1.05 billion.

The numbers in Friday's draw are 5, 10, 28, 52, and 63 and the Mega Ball is 18.

The drawing was the 29th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

City News Service contributed to this report.