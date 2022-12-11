Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1.5 million sold in Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at convenience store in Diamond Bar and is worth $1,561,712, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket was sold at a Circle K store on Diamond Bar Boulevard, according to lottery officials.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Pennsylvania and is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $400 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 8, 19, 53, 61, 69 and the Mega number was 19. The estimated jackpot was $379 million.

The drawing was the 16th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.