Mega Millions jackpot at $660M for winning numbers drawing tonight

The third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever is up for grabs in Friday night's drawing.
The jackpot now stands a $660 million, with a cash option of $376.9 million.
There was no winner for last Tuesday's drawing, when the jackpot was at $530 million.
The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and Mega Ball 25.
Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, In the 20-year history of the game, 221 players have scooped the Mega Millions jackpot.
Top five Mega Millions jackpots won
1. $1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018
2. $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021
3. $656 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012
4. $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013
5. $543 million - California, July 2018
Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.
