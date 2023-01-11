Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $4M sold at liquor store in Hacienda Heights

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot, but one person in Southern California woke up a multi-millionaire on Wednesday.

A ticket worth nearly $4 million was sold at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights. The ticket matched five of the six winning lottery numbers during Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and the gold Mega Ball number was 9.

The store's owner, Soo Kim, said she's been there for 15 years and has been waiting for her store to have a winning ticket.

"Finally, I have it. I have a lot of dedicated customers who play every day," she said. "I admire their persistence. I'm really happy."

Kim will receive nearly $20,000 for selling that ticket.

The jackpot for Friday night has now climbed to an estimated $1.35 billion, with no winner since Oct. 14. The cash option would be $707.9 million.

While Tuesday's jackpot was the third-largest prize in Mega Millions history, it was the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The largest prize in lottery history came in November 2022, when a single Powerball winner took home $2.04 billion.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

ABC News contributed to this report.