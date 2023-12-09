Major discovery: Woman finds megalodon shark tooth on Florida beach

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, December 9, 2023 7:00AM
A Florida woman made a huge discovery while walking on a beach - she found a megalodon shark tooth that is estimated to be around 12 million years old.

VENICE, Fla. (KABC) -- A Florida woman made a huge discovery while walking on a beach - she found a megalodon shark tooth that is estimated to be around 12 million years old.

The woman found it while walking on Manasota Beach and is rare to come across.

Collectors say old shark teeth can range in price from anywhere between less than $50 to tens of thousands of dollars. But the woman says she's adding it to her collection and hopes to find more in the future.

